DRUG BUST: How window tint led FHP to 250 lb. of illegal narcotics in Jefferson Co.

Florida Highway Patrol arrested a driver on Interstate 10 Thursday

The traffic stop happened near mile marker 226

In the car, FHP found 250 pounds of illegal narcotics

NEWS RELEASE FROM FHP:

On August 10, 2023, at approximately 1:10 pm, a Florida Highway Patrol trooper conducted a traffic stop eastbound on Interstate 10 near the 226 mile marker for a window tint violation. During the traffic stop, 250 pounds of illegal narcotics were located.

A probable cause search of the vehicle revealed a total of six extra large Home Depot boxes in the rear cargo area and two medium size boxes behind the driver and passenger seat.

Inside the boxes was a total of 250 pounds of raw marijuana which field tested positive. In the glove box were eight small containers of THC wax, four black plastic containers of raw marijuana, four tubes of pre-rolled marijuana joints and 13 small packs of THC gummies.

No other contraband was located.

The driver was placed under arrest and booked into the Jefferson County Jail.

