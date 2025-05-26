Leon County neighbors have several opportunities to mark Memorial Day

Memorial Day is Monday, May 26th.

While it's a big day for recreation and retail sales, it's meant as a way to honor fallen soldiers.

Watch the Video for informaton on where Leon County neighbors can do just that.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:



Honoring and paying respects to fallen service members.

I’m Terry Gilliam your Tallahassee neighborhood reporter.

There are plenty of ceremonies scheduled for this Memorial Day. I'm showing you what's ahead, and I talked with neighbors about honoring those who sacrificed.

This Memorial Day, the city of Tallahassee has a way of showing their respects to fallen service members.

Felecia Brown, Veteran: “I am ecstatic about all the events going on here. We really need this in our country.”

Felicia Brown is a U.S. Army Veteran. She’s also a Southeast Tallahassee neighbor. I asked her what she says to families that have lost loved ones in service.

“Stay encouraged. Understand that your family member, your loved one made the ultimate sacrifice. They made the sacrifice not just to better themselves in life but also in death. We should be able to give those respects and honors to those who served.”

Many veterans like Brown, city officials, and other neighbors plan to attend ceremonies happening this Memorial Day.

The American Legion Sauls-Bridges Post 13 holds an observation at Oakland Cemetery. That starts at 11:00 a.m.

A Drum and Fife band will perform at the VFW Post Cemetery, also at 11:00 a.m.

There will be a wreath laying at the Tallahassee National Cemetery Wreath laying at 11 a.m.

Later in the day, Honor Flight will host a free tribute screening at the Challenger Learning Center's Fogg Auditorium. That starts at 3:00 p.m.

“This is a moment for us to be able to think about those tough times and just gather together, it means a lot," said Brown of this year's Memorial Day events.

With all that’s going on, city services will be affected. StarMetro Monday bus schedules will operate on a Sunday schedule with no night service for the holiday.

Dial-A-Ride will operate from 10:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

StarMetro's Call center will also be open during those hours, but the Appleyard Front Desk will be closed.

Flags placed on graves last week to honor veterans buried at the Tallahassee National Cemetery will remain in place until Tuesday.

Terry Gilliam, ABC 27.

