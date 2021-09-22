Donuts for Dads: Gadsden County encourages fathers participate in school

GADSDEN COUNTY, Fla. (WTXL) — Dads Take Your Child to School Day is a statewide effort by the Florida Department of education to get more dads involved in their child’s education.

Gadsden County's head start program is making sure this isn't a one-day event. Research shows when a father is actively involved in their child's education, they perform better in school.

“I feel that dads are a part of a child's foundation,” said parent involvement coordinator Shannon Brown. “To see your dad involved with your education and extracurricular activities makes a child feel very well and makes them feel good.”

Donuts for Dads is just one of the ways that the dads, uncles, and father figures at Chattahoochee Elementary are making their presence felt.

“There’s nothing like having someone come and support you when have events at the school,” said parent Kelvin McKay. “I've gotta be there for mine as long as I got air in my body. They told me it's donuts for dads so here I am.”

The Gadsden County head start program is looking for more dads to get involved. They hold male involvement meetings once a month.

“I'm hoping that when the dads see these pictures on the news and on Facebook and in the newspaper, they'll be inspired to become just as involved,” said Chattahoochee Elementary principal Camry Floyd.

For more information on how to get involved contact the Gadsden County Schools Head Start Pre-K Program by clicking here.