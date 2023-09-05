DONATIONS NEEDED: Valdosta Adventist Community Services collecting supplies for Idalia survivors

Adventist Community Services is collecting supplies for Idalia survivors in Valdosta.

Supplies will be given out Wednesday at Mathis Auditorium.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT

"This is now my new community. We're here volunteering because we've seen the damage the hurricane has inflicted on this little town," said Lori Funes.

Originally from Tampa Lori Funes says she's gone through multiple hurricanes including Ian and Nicole in 2022.

Now, she's here volunteering with Adventist Community Services. The organization is collecting donations for Hurricane Idalia survivors in Valdosta.

I checked with Colquitt Electric.

As of Tuesday afternoon, 10 percent of their electric meters are still down.

That's 5,800 meters!

Funes tells me restoring power is only part of what it will take to move past this disaster.

"Lines down and mangled within the trees, flooding, we've seen a lot of flooding too," said Funes.

Adventist Community Services Coordinator Rhonda Haight says the goal is to help as many as 300 people with supplies such as toiletries, cleaning products, and water.

"Our mission is to help survivors, and anyone affected by the disastrous event," said Haight.

She says they can't do it alone. Haight says they still need more donations.

"Paper towels, toilet paper, cleaning products," said Haight.

Funes says it is now more crucial than ever to help.

"There's a lot of people in need. There's a lot of people who lost pretty much everything," said Funes.

Haight says they will begin giving out supplies to the community Wednesday here at Mathis City Auditorium.