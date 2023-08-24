DONATIONS NEEDED: How volunteers are gathering supplies for older disabled people in the community

Thomasville Street Feed is helping collect supplies for Gibb Thomasville Village.

Gibb Thomasville Village is a low-income complex for older disabled people.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT

"Over 50 units of people shut in, hidden, overlooked and it was just like fireworks. It was like, this is why we're here," said Chad Taylor, Thomasville Street Feed Volunteer.

What started as a mission to help a few people in need has turned into a movement.

Led by Thomasville Street Church or as it's come to be known, Thomasville Street Feed.

Chad Taylor discovered Gibb Thomasville Village while trying to help people living around the community.

"A lot of people around here are disabled like me," said David Folsom, Lives at Gibb Thomasville Village.

That's David Folsom - he's blind.

After meeting him and some of his neighbors Taylor found that many were shut-in with little to no mobility and didn't have a way to get food or other necessities.

After posting about their needs online, volunteers were able to gather donations from the community to help.

"I have never in 25 years of ministry and every state of the union seen such a local response. It's absolutely uncanny," said Taylor.

Folsom says he's grateful for the community and their willingness to step up.

"You know, that's a blessing. Somebody helping others," said Folsom.

The greatest needs remain for items like toiletries, socks, and underwear.

All basic needs that volunteers are happy to help provide but could use more community support.

"It's simple, come to the street feed. You don't have to get out. You don't have to do anything you're uncomfortable doing. Come and give," said Taylor.

And you will have an opportunity to give .... this Friday at Grandaddy's BBQ starting at five.