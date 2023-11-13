DONATE NOW: ABC 27, Second Harvest team up for 10th annual Turkey Drive

TALLAHASSEE (WTXL) — The need is even greater this year to help feed families this Thanksgiving. We’ve all seen the prices of groceries go up. On top of the destruction families experienced from Hurricane Idalia. Those are some of the reasons we need your support for the ABC 27 Turkey Drive, benefiting Second Harvest of the Big Bend.

Since 2014, ABC 27 & the Second Harvest have teamed up to collect frozen turkeys and monetary donations for Thanksgiving meals.

This year’s Turkey Drive kicks off with online donations on Monday, November 13.

Our big donation day is Thursday, November 16.

Turkeys can be dropped off from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. at two locations: Bannerman Crossing (just look for the signs) or Ponce de Leon Park in Tallahassee.

Last year’s Turkey Drive you helped us feed just over 1,000 families.

We are increasing this year’s goal to 1,500 turkeys. The additional donations will help us reach families hit the hardest by Hurricane Idalia in August.

If you’re not able to donate a turkey, you can make a monetary donation here.

This event would not be possible without the help of our community partners at the Tallahassee Police Department, Tallahassee Downtown Improvement Authority and the City of Tallahassee.

Thank you for helping us feed families in Neighborhoods across the Big Bend.

