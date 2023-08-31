DONATE HERE: Second Harvest of the Big Bend working to help Hurricane Idalia survivors

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Second Harvest of the Big Bend is asking people to donate to Hurricane Idalia recovery efforts.

Second Harvest said, "we’re on the front lines providing food and clean water, but the need is great. Our resources are being stretched to the limit."

Second Harvest also said, "every dollar counts during this challenging time and will be used to help feed someone in need. If you are in an affected area, we urge you to stay safe and listen to local officials. Our hearts are with all of those who have been affected by this storm."

This is the link to donate.

Second Harvest of the Big Bend is based in Tallahassee, Florida. They provide healthy food for neighbors facing hunger and food insecurity throughout our Big Bend service area.

Second Harvest acts as a storage and distribution depot for over 149 smaller front line agency partners, including emergency food pantries, soup kitchens, homeless shelters, children’s homes, homes for the mentally disabled, and domestic violence shelters.

Their 16-county service area includes Calhoun, Franklin, Gadsden, Gulf, Jackson, Jefferson, Leon, Liberty, Madison, Taylor, Wakulla, Columbia, Dixie, Hamilton, Lafayette, and Suwanee.