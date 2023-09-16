Disaster Recovery center to open in Lowndes County

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WTXL) — The State of Georgia and FEMA will open a Disaster Recovery Center (DRC) in Lowndes County on Sunday, Sept. 17, to serve Hurricane Idalia survivors from Cook, Glynn and Lowndes counties.

The Disaster Recovery Center will open at 12 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 17 the following locations:

Lowndes County Civic Center2108 E. Hill Ave.Valdosta, GA 31601

Once opened, the DRC will operate from 8 a.m.to 7 p.m., seven days a week.

Some of the services offered at a DRC include:



Applying for assistance

Reviewing application status updates

Clarification of any written correspondence for FEMA

Guidance about disaster recovery and eligibility

Collecting and scanning new information or documents needed for case files

The deadline to apply for assistance is November 6, 2023.Click here, for more information.