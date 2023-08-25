DEVELOPING: Woman seriously hurt in Tallahassee shooting

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Tallahassee police say a woman was shot at the Leon Arms Apartment complex on Holton Street Friday afternoon.

According to TPD, a preliminary investigation found that multiple shots were fired outside of the complex.

The victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. No suspect information has been released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact TPD at 850-891-4200. Information can also be shared through Crime Stoppers anonymously at 850-574-TIPS.