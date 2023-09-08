Watch Now
NEW VIDEO: Severe storms down trees, knock out power in Tallahassee, Wakulla Co.

Radar measured wind gusts of 60 mph during storm
Severe storm over Midway
Posted at 7:13 AM, Sep 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-08 08:37:02-04

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The City of Tallahassee reports as of 6:15 a.m Friday, all reported road closures caused by downed trees from storms that moved through the Big Bend Thursday night, have now been cleared.

Crews worked over night to restore power and clean up debris in affected areas. The City of Tallahassee urges drivers to continue using caution this morning and if you happen to see any blocked roads, call (850) 891- 4968.

