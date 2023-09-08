NEW VIDEO: Severe storms down trees, knock out power in Tallahassee, Wakulla Co.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The City of Tallahassee reports as of 6:15 a.m Friday, all reported road closures caused by downed trees from storms that moved through the Big Bend Thursday night, have now been cleared.

Crews worked over night to restore power and clean up debris in affected areas. The City of Tallahassee urges drivers to continue using caution this morning and if you happen to see any blocked roads, call (850) 891- 4968.