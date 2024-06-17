Deadly shooting under investigation in Griffin Heights community

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Tallahassee Police Department is currently conducting a homicide investigation following a shooting happened around 3:30 a.m. at Griffin Heights Apartments, located at 1010 Basin Street.

One victim, an adult female, succumbed to her injuries on scene. A second adult female victim was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.

This remains an open and active investigation and updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

Detectives ask anyone who may have witnessed the incident, but did not speak with an officer on scene, to please call 850-891-4200. They may also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 850-574-TIPS.