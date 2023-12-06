Daughters honor Thomasville mother's legacy by sending care packages to deployed soldiers

Judy Davis started sending care packages to soldiers deployed 11 years ago.

After breast cancer claimed her life 4 years ago her daughters decided to pick up where she left off.

Check out the video above to hear from one of Davis' daughters.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT

Meet Brandy Kirkham.

"We give care packages to make them feel appreciated," said Kirkham.

She's the daughter of Judy's Hero Boxes founder, Judy Davis.

Davis was who many described as selfless.

This year marks 11 years since Davis began sending care packages to a family member deployed overseas.

The word began to spread and soon Davis began to receive a multitude of requests from soldiers asking for their own care packages.

"The things that you're used to having from home you now no longer have access to. A lot of these locations have limited services," said Kirkham.

Davis went on to create care packages for 7 years.

4 years ago, breast cancer claimed her life.

Davis' daughters decided to pick up where she left off.

Now, Judy's Hero Boxes have taken on a life of their own.

And they're getting extra help from Hands on Thomas County.

Angela Kiminas is the nonprofit's executive director.

She's all about serving those who are serving their country.

"This is a way for people in the community to thank them," said Kiminas.

Now, the grass roots organization can help more people than ever doubling their numbers this year with 54 soldiers set to receive packages.

Judy's Hero Boxes offers 3 boxes per solider.

One for Christmas, one for food, and the other a personal care box.

Contents vary based on what the solider requests.

"This year we collected over 800 items just for service members," said Kiminas.

Any branch at any location can receive a box.

Davis' daughter Brandy Kirkham says that she believes her mother would be proud.

"She would love it. If this is her legacy— she would love it. I know that she would be proud of all of us," said Kirkham.

There's a way you can help too.

This Saturday catch Kirkham and her team packing hero boxes at VFW Post 4995 from 10-1.