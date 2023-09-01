Curfew goes into effect tonight in Taylor County through the weekend

Watch Now
Taylor County Sheriff's office issues curfew that will last through the weekend
Posted at 1:59 PM, Sep 01, 2023
TAYLOR COUNTY, Fla. (WTXL) — The Taylor County Sheriff's office has issued a curfew heading into the weekend.
The curfew will go into effect from dark to daylight through September 4th. The curfew comes after widespread damage following Idialia.
That storm made landfall near Keaton Beach in Taylor County Wednesday morning.

