Crime Survivors for safety and justice rally at Florida state capitol

Crime Survivors for Safety and Justice and advocates urged lawmakers to expand services for crime victims, and reform sentencing guidelines.

Watch the video to hear from the mother of a crime victim and why she came out to attend.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

In Downtown Tallahassee, hundreds of crime survivors and families made their way to the State Capitol Tuesday for Survivors Speak Florida.

Crime Survivors for Safety and Justice organized the event.

Advocates took on the opportunity to make their voices heard as they entered the Capitol

and didn't stop until their chants echoed throughout the rotunda.

Their overall goal is to put a stop to the cycle of crime.

"You get together as a family and be without ones that have lost loved ones and get just to experience, you know one day of peace," one woman who lost her son to gun violence told ABC27.

Tuesday marks Crime Survivors for Safety and Justice's 6th year hosting the event.