Crawfordville man working to serve hurricane survivors in Taylor County

People from all over Florida are coming to help people impacted by Idialia in the big bend.

Soundbite: I never in my wildest dreams thought I'd be able to do a thousand meals a day.

I'm Kenzie Krueger In Perry where people are doing what they can to help Hurricane survivors.

Brandon Barber owns The Ark food truck. He came from Crawfordville to serve people hot meals outside of Christian Tabernacle Church.

"You know we got fresh fruit fresh secular got fresh corn we got you know these ladies are whipping it up in here, like Sunday feast and it's been every day."

So far he's served 1,000 meals each day since he started on Monday. He's gotten donations from people in Wakulla county, Churches in Taylor county and other organizations. Another organization down the street is also working to help people in need.

"We cook the food and then deliver that out to communities the other side of that we do clean up, recover a new chainsaw, work tree, work temporary roofing with the torch on the roof and then flood recovery for motorhomes and homes and then flooded and sanitize homes and get those ready to move back into"

David Coggins is the state director for Florida disaster relief he thinks volunteers coming to help brings communities closer.

"It Change peoples perspective, on what it means for people to come help you"

Coggins says they have 45 hundred volunteers across the state who came to help after Hurricanes like Idalia.

emergency management director, John Louk says Taylor county is thankful for the help.

"The amount of support that our community received from the state from out of town vendors it was just a law enforcement. It was unreal. I mean that it was people in the community. They seen that kind of response, and and that is just what teamwork and supporting your fellow community is all about."

People who have helped Hurricane survivors say they're glad they could help.

"It's a blessing to be able to bless" -Brandon barber

Emergency management tells me they are planning next steps for resources provided to people impacted by Idalia. In Perry I'm Kenzie Krueger with ABC27