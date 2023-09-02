Court ruling paves the way for new congressional map ahead of 2024 in Florida

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The circuit court of the Second Judicial Circuit in and for Leon County, Florida has ruled in the legal challenge against Governor Ron DeSantis’ congressional maps in Black Voters Matter Capacity Building Institute v. Byrd. The court declared Florida’s congressional map unconstitutional.

After Florida’s Congressional maps were redrawn in 2022, advocates fought back and called out alleged gerrymandering. Saturday’s ruling paves the way for a new congressional map to be implemented ahead of 2024.

Following Saturday’s ruling, Jasmine Burney-Clark, founder of Equal Ground, which is a plaintiff in this case, said in part, “voters should be empowered to pick their leaders, not the other way around.”

In August of 2023, the Associated Press reported a federal judge originally ruled in 2022 that the DeSantis-championed congressional map was unconstitutional. However, an appellate court reinstated it before last year's primary and general elections and sent the case back to the lower court.