Country singer Zach Bryan arrested for obstruction of investigation

Country musician Zach Bryan was arrested in Vinita, Oklahoma, Thursday night for obstruction of investigation.

The singer recently released his fourth album and announced his next tour scheduled for 2024. Tickets for his tour are scheduled to go on sale Friday.

Bryan bonded out of the Craig County Jail nearly 90 minutes after being booked, Scripps News Tulsa reported.

Bryan released a statement on social media confirming the incident.

SEE MORE: Who is Oliver Anthony? How the singer's No. 1 song became political

"Today I had an incident with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Emotions got the best of me and I was out of line in the things I said," Bryan wrote on X,the social media platform formally known as Twitter. "I support law enforcement as much as anyone can, I was just frustrated in the moment, it was unlike me and I apologize. They brought me to jail, and there is a mugshot of me floating around. Prayers we can all move on from this and prayers people know I’m just trying the best I can, I love you guys and I am truly sorry to the officers."

Bryan's popularity has surged in the last few years, with his self-titled album standing at No. 1 currently on the Billboard 200 chart. His song "I Remember Everything" featuring Kacey Musgraves currently sits No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. It is one of his six songs currently on the Billboard Hot 100 top 40.

As of Friday morning, Bryan has 21 of the top 70 songs on Apple Music.

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com