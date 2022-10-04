Cook County mourns death of school resource deputy

COOK COUNTY, Ga. (WTXL) — Neighbors in Cook County are mourning the loss of a school resource deputy. Monday night, the Cook County Sheriff's Office confirmed Captain Terry Arnold had died.

Cook High School made a post on social media late Monday evening acknowledging Arnold's death. They wrote in part, "We are saddened by the passing of our very own SRO, Captain Terry Arnold. Captain Arnold loved CHS and all of the students here. He loved to laugh, cook for everyone, joke around and help any student who needed it. He had a heart of gold and will truly be missed."

ABC 27 is working to confirm how Arnold died.

Cook High School said they will have counselors available in the morning for students or faculty who need to talk with someone.