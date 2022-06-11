Youth to hone business skills during Lemonade Day Saturday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The kids at the Boys & Girls Club of the Big Bend will learn to run their own business.

They will be operating their own lemonade stand.

It's a pop-up event happening around the city, which showcases business, entrepreneurship, and financial literacy skills.

Participants and organizers spent Friday finalizing their business plans, going over advertisement strategies.

For 12-year-old Taylon Thomas, his favorite part was making some lemonade.

"It's actually fun, making the lemonade. We get to laugh and learn how to do stuff," Thomas said.

Their lemonade stand "Sweet Girls" will be set up at Carrabbas Saturday.

The money they raise will go to the Boys & Girls Club and the participants.