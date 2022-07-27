Watch Now
Youth event in Gadsden County to encourage youth

GADSDEN COUNTY, Fla. (WTXL) — Reminding students of the importance of school.

That's the mission behind the Gadsden County Celebrate our youth event.

The event is designed to also show students that they have support within their community.

Pastor Jimmy Salters is one of the event organizers.

He says he hopes this celebration will remind kids why it's so important to stay on the right path.

Especially during a time when community's in the county have seen an increase in gun violence.

"Stay away from guns, stay away from drugs, and follow your parents and your teachers and your community leaders, that's what this is all about," Salters said.

Florida A&M University head football coach Willie Simmons will the guest speaker for the event.

It's all happening Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. at the Gadsden County courthouse.

