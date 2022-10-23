Wings and Wheels benefit held at Tallahassee International Airport

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Cars, trucks, motorcycles and planes were all on display to help local at-risk veterans.

The second annual Wings and Wheels Benefit Show took place at the Tallahassee International Airport Saturday.

All of the proceeds from the aircraft, car and motorcycle show are going to Tallahassee Veteran's Outreach to combat the problem of homeless and at-risk veterans.

As a veteran himself, Doug Ingram believes it's important for the community to support those who served.

"To find out where they're at, what their needs are and what kind of assistance and hand up that they need to improve their position in life," Ingram said.

Along with a car show, people enjoyed food trucks and different aircrafts on display.

The donations Tallahassee Veterans Outreach receives from the event will help fund the next North Florida Veterans Stand Down, which brings local veterans the resources they need.