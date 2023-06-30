Weekend, July 4 fireworks, celebrations in Florida's Big Bend, south Georgia

(WTXL) — Check out the firework displays planned to celebrate America’s independence this weekend and on Independence Day Tuesday, July 4 in Florida's Big Bend and south Georgia.

FLORIDA

Eastpoint Freedom Festival (July 1): Eastpoint Freedom Festival along Highway 98; fireworks show at dark over the bay.

Carrabelle (July 2): Over the Carrabelle River at dark

Apalachicola’s Waterfront Celebration (July 3): Live music, food vendors and fireworks display over the river. The day of celebration begins at noon.

St. George Island Celebration (July 4): Fireworks on the beach in front of Blue Parrot begins at dark.

City of Tallahassee (July 4): Celebrate America 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Tom Brown Park (501 Easterwood Drive). Live Music and fireworks. All vehicle access to the park will close at 8:30 p.m. or earlier based on parking availability.

Chattahoochee, Gadsden County Bicentennial Celebration (July 4): Musician Billy Dean to headline concert along with other acts at River Landing. Bicentennial celebration of the city will be from 3 p.m. until 9 p.m. at Chattahoochee Park (269 River Landing); fireworks at dark.

Live Oak (July 4): Veterans Park 115 Howard Street W, live music from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m.; fireworks at dark

Branford (July 4): at Hatch Park 403 Kraven Street SE at 9:30 p.m.

Sopchoppy 4th of July Celebration (July 4): At Myron B. Hodge City Park. Day includes parade, live music, food, activities. Fireworks display over the waterfront at night. Day of celebration is 10 a.m. until 10 p.m.

Lafayette County Chamber of Commerce 4th of July Fireworks Show (July 4): At the Ed Perry Sports Complex, 840 NE Country Road 400 in Mayo from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

GEORGIA

Independence Day Celebration in Quitman (June 30): Celebration at the Brooks County Courts Square located at 100 E. Screven Street. Games, food truck, music, parade and fireworks show at dark. Event is from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m.

Family Worship Center of Cairo (July 2): Fireworks display begins at 8:45 p.m.

Cairo High School (July 3): Fireworks display beings at 9:30 p.m.

City of Colquitt and Miller County (July 2): Freedom Fest “Picnic at the Park” 154 West Street in Colquitt. Event will include food trucks, inflatables, music and fireworks show after dark.

City of Thomasville (July 4): Fireworks at Remington Park beginning at 9 p.m. Admission is free.

City of Bainbridge (July 4): Earle May Boat Basin beginning at 5 p.m. for live music.

Echols County (July 4): Statenville Community Center by the baseball field. The food sale begins at 6 p.m.

Valdosta - Lowndes County Parks and Recreation Authority Celebration (July 4): Location to be determined, fireworks begin between 9 p.m. and 9:15 p.m.

Homerville Fireworks and Fun (July 4): Located at the Homerville-Clinch County Recreation Department; 20 South College Street. Celebration begins at 4 p.m. with concession stands waterslides, other events performance by Hatton Still at 7 p.m. and fireworks at 10 p.m.

