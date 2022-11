THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WTXL) — The Wecovery Peer Recovery Center is currently accepting donations for their "Operation: Gotcha Covered".

In Thomas County, there are nearly 400 homeless or displaced individuals.

Wecovery is distributing blankets within the community on December 16.

Donations of preferably new blankets can be dropped off at 2004 GA Highway 122, Suite 12 in Thomasville.