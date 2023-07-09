Wakulla's back-to-school FRESH Fill the Bus event collects school supplies before distribution

WAKULLA COUNTY, Fla. (WTXL) — Wakulla's 13th annual back-to-school FRESH backpack giveaway Fill the Bus event in Wakulla County Saturday got people ready for school to be back in session.

The event works to ensure struggling families have access to school supplies.

FRESH stands for Fully Refreshing and Empowering Students Holistically.

They will be handing out backpacks filled with school supplies at multiple locations starting later this month.

School supply donations are still being accepted at Lindy's Chicken in Crawfordville and the Wakulla County Clerk's Office.

Distribution of school supplies will be from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. on the following dates and locations:

