Wakulla County Library took part in "Revenge of the Sixth" night

CRAWFORDVILLE, Fla. (WTXL) — Most people celebrate Star Wars Day on May the Fourth, but the Wakulla County Public Library is keeping the fun going with "Revenge of the Sixth."

It all happened Friday night at the Wakulla County Public Library.

Participants helped gather the ransom to help rescue R-2-D-2 from the Empire.

There were games and activities to earn Galactic Credits.

And after the rescue of R-2-D-2, patrons enjoyed some themed snacks and viewed the movie "Star Wars Episode Five, A New Hope."