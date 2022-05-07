Watch
Community

Actions

Wakulla County Library took part in "Revenge of the Sixth" night

Event was Friday night
Posted at 12:34 AM, May 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-07 00:34:43-04

CRAWFORDVILLE, Fla. (WTXL) — Most people celebrate Star Wars Day on May the Fourth, but the Wakulla County Public Library is keeping the fun going with "Revenge of the Sixth."

It all happened Friday night at the Wakulla County Public Library.

Participants helped gather the ransom to help rescue R-2-D-2 from the Empire.

There were games and activities to earn Galactic Credits.

And after the rescue of R-2-D-2, patrons enjoyed some themed snacks and viewed the movie "Star Wars Episode Five, A New Hope."

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Apps

ABC 27 Streaming