Wakulla County Fire Rescue has 'push in' ceremony for new fire truck

CRAWFORDVILLE, Fla. (WTXL) — Wakulla County Fire Rescue added a new fire truck to their station showcasing the addition with their "push in" ceremony Saturday.

Push in ceremonies are a tradition dating back to the late 1800s.

The new engine was washed down and then pushed into the station by Wakulla County officials and staff.

Ralph Thomas, chairman of Wakulla County Board of Commissioners explained how the fire engine will help the community.

"We're continuing to add equipment because our county is growing, and we are trying our best to keep up with that pace so no matter how big we are, we wanna have good equipment for our guys and good safety for our citizens," Thomas said.

Wakulla County Fire Rescue was long overdue for a new engine and they look forward to putting it use.

That combined with the new engine will help combat fires in the area and it will cut down response time.

Wakulla Fire Rescue plans to expand with another station on the north side of Wakulla County.

The county just purchased land to make that happen.