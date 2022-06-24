Wakulla 4H installs garden at county library with help of intern

CRAWFORDVILLE, Fla. (WTXL) — Wakulla 4H has a new garden at the Wakulla County Library, and a new intern.

Johanna Walker from the Institute of Food Agricultural and Life Science at the University of Florida tells ABC 27 how her work testing soil and installing irrigation systems is now a way for the community to learn about health and self-sustaining lifestyles.

"Promoting self-sustaining food systems with the rising cost of living is really important. It brings community growth and collaboration and figuring out how we can self sustain and grow our own food," Walker said.

Walker says anyone can come out and volunteer with the program, and that getting your hands in the soil can be therapeutic as well as educational as volunteers learn to grow their own food.