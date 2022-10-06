Voter mobilization event this weekend

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The Tallahassee Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta will host a voter mobilization event this Saturday, October 8th. It's from 10:00 AM - Noon at the Lincold Neighborhood Center.

Voters and registrants are invited to become part of their "I Vote Because" human billboard during the event.

The deadline to register to vote in the midterm elections is October 11th, for both Florida and Georgia.

In Georgia, Early voting is held October 17th through November 4th.

Early voting in Florida will be held October 29th through November 5th, although some counties may begin as early as October 24th.

Election Day is Tuesday, November 8th.