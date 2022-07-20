Vote for Me! Historic Campaigning in Florida at Florida Historic Capitol Museum

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A night at the museum will take you down the history of elections ahead of the upcoming general election.

The Florida Historic Capitol Museum will hold a temporary exhibit called 'Vote for me; historic campaigning in Florida.'

The exhibit will spotlight past elections while touching on various current events.

Organizers for the exhibit say they hope this exhibit will help people reflect on the election process.

This is all to spotlight campaign season.

"We're really hoping that people look a the past campaigns and and reflect on the participation of the folks who decided to step forward and that's part of the exhibit is that you're looking at this important history as people that are familiar to you and considering why they decided why they felt it was important to participate."

The exhibit will last through November 8, the general election.