Volunteers honor 9/11 victims with day of service in Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Helping keep the city beautiful.

It's a small way to honor first responders and the thousands of lives lost during the 9/11 attack.

Dozens of volunteers went into the capital city estates neighborhood provide anything needed -- from power washing, basic maintenance repairs to debris removal.

James Cocha is a first time volunteer for the day of service event. He says his help was personal as he was directly impacted by that tragic day.

"This is the first year I've heard about this, or i would have been here years ago and I couldn't wait to volunteer. and yeah it has special meaning to me in many respects but mainly I knew people who died, I worked with these people so yeah it's nice in their honor or on their behalf, for my own well being to come out here and do this," Cocha said.

This is the 11th year for the event.