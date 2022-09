(WTXL) — The Maranatha Seventh-day Adventist Church will host “Becoming an Entrepreneur, Pathway to Entrepreneurship” series via video telephone conference Sunday from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.

The virtual meeting will be on Zoom with the meeting ID: 825 7429 8201 and passcode: 791038.

The meeting will be hosted by Marsha McBain, founder of Berri-clear Skin. For more information, contact Crystal-Lynn Hayes at (850) 570-5686 or Angelia Bates at (479) 283-4753.