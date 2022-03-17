Valdosta street renamed for ex-city commissioner Willie Houseal

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WTXL) — Honoring a community educator and advocate who made a difference in lives across Valdosta.

Thursday morning, dozens of people gathered for a street renaming for Willie Houseal.

The street formerly known as Continental Drive will now be Willie Houseal Drive.

Houseal served as a city commissioner from 1984 to 89.

Growing up on the Southside of the city, he spent many years advocating for people who lived there.

He decided that it was only right that the street named after him fall within district one right across from Southside Community Park.

It was one of the last streets in my district at the time. And it is also adjacent to the park where I spent a lot of years. If you look around you'll see some of the developments that took place over the years. It feels like home," Houseal said.

To get the street name changed, Houseal started a petition that was presented to the city and parks and rec for approval.