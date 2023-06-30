Watch Now
Community

Actions

U.S. Courthouse and Federal Building renamed to honor late judge

Family, friends and community members gathered for the renaming ceremony Friday at the U.S. Federal courthouse and building in Tallahassee.
The U.S. Federal Courthouse and Federal Building in Tallahassee was renamed to the Joseph Woodrow Hatchett United States Courthouse and Federal Building in honor of the late Judge. Hatchett was the first African American judge in the Deep South appointed to the federal court. A sculpture of Hatchett was unveiled and the courthouse was officially renamed Friday, June 30, 2023.
Posted at 5:57 PM, Jun 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-30 17:58:40-04

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — On Friday, the U.S. Courthouse and Federal Building was renamed to the Joseph Woodrow Hatchett United States Courthouse and Federal Building in honor of the late judge.

When Judge Hatchett was appointed to the U.S. Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals, he was the first African American to serve in the Federal Circuit that covered the Deep South.

Family members such as Judge Hatchett's grandson Roscoe A. Green, felt this day represented who his grandfather was and the legacy he left behind.

“He was a very humble person. He taught me humility, so I try to live by that" Green said. "The way he carried himself, he didn’t have to tell you. You just saw that he was a leader."

The building will present a sculpture of the late judge inside the courthouse alongside changing the name outside the building in the coming months.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Apps

ABC 27 Streaming