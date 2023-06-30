U.S. Courthouse and Federal Building renamed to honor late judge

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — On Friday, the U.S. Courthouse and Federal Building was renamed to the Joseph Woodrow Hatchett United States Courthouse and Federal Building in honor of the late judge.

When Judge Hatchett was appointed to the U.S. Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals, he was the first African American to serve in the Federal Circuit that covered the Deep South.

Family members such as Judge Hatchett's grandson Roscoe A. Green, felt this day represented who his grandfather was and the legacy he left behind.

“He was a very humble person. He taught me humility, so I try to live by that" Green said. "The way he carried himself, he didn’t have to tell you. You just saw that he was a leader."

The building will present a sculpture of the late judge inside the courthouse alongside changing the name outside the building in the coming months.

