Two Florida State University students nominated for television awards

Two Florida State University students were nominated for awards in television.

Thomas McDonald and Tristan Owen were nominated by the Television Academy Foundation’s 41st College Television awards in the nonfiction or reality series category for “The Castle Builder”.

The pair, who are currently students at FSU, produced wrote and directed the project.

According to a press release provided by the Television Academy Foundation, “The Castle Builder” tells the story of 77-year-old Jim Bishop who has dedicated his entire life to building the world's largest one-man project, a 160-foot-tall stone castle, hidden in the Wet Mountains of Rye, Colorado.

Through the years he continued to be the sole builder of his dream castle even while battling cancer, Parkinson’s disease and spinal stenosis.

The Television Academy Foundation’s annual College Television Awards recognizes excellence in student-produced programs from colleges and universities nationwide.

A total of 54 students have been nominated for the 2022 awards selected from 185 entries submitted by 58 colleges nationwide.

The awards ceremony is set for March 26.