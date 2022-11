TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Thursday morning, runners lined up for the annual Tallahassee Turkey Trot.

It kicked off this morning at 8 with the one mile run, followed by a 5K, 10K, and a 15K.

It gives the opportunity for everyone in the family to get involved.

Organizers say they see big groups participating every year.

The race benefits the community. Last year's race raised more than $30,000 that was donated to different organizations across Tallahassee.