Trousdell Aquatic Center offering free lifeguard certification, training

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Summer may have just begun but you may have to wait a bit longer to go take a dip in the pool.

Over 300,000 pools nationwide are in danger of closing due to lifeguard shortages according to the American Lifeguard Association.

Due to the shortage, some community pools have had to delay opening for the summer, while others must close down all together.

Trousdell Aquatic Center supervisor Leslie Adams says kids have more options during summers.

"Young people are very involved and doing good things. They're either playing sports or in clubs or volunteering with their church or mission trips or those type of things," Adams said.

To combat the shortage Trousdell Aquatic Center is offering free of charge certifications and lifeguard training.