TPD to host prescription drug drop-off Oct. 29

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Saturday, Oct. 29, the Tallahassee Police Department will host a prescription drug drop-off event at TPD headquarters.

October 29 is National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, reminding people of the importance of properly disposing of prescription drugs.

"This is an opportunity for those who have accumulated unwanted, unused or expired prescription drugs or over-the-counter medications to safely dispose of these items," TPD said in a social media post. "By bringing them to TPD, you can help keep them out of the hands of children and individuals who abuse prescription drugs and over-the-counter medications."

A representative from the DEA will be present to assist.

The drop-off event will be from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. TPD headquarters are located at 234 East Seventh Avenue.

