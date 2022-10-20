Tally Cat Café a location for cats, cat lovers

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Foster cats from the Leon County Humane Society lounge and play in their own furnished room; a long way from the streets they used to call home.

Katie Stryker co-owns the Tally Cat Cafe.

“It’s a safe space for the cats to get attention, to acclimate to more people and get the enrichment they wouldn't get in kennels,” Stryker said.

But it isn't just for felines. It's for the community to gather, relax, enjoy a drink and commune with cats.

A labor of love, borne of three college friends who just wanted to give back.

"We already fostered with Leon County Humane Society. I had interned with LCHS in the past really loved the work that they did and just wanted to assist in finding cats homes," Stryker said.

The kitschy kitten of a cafe is on North Monroe Street and usually has about 15 or 20 cats for adoption through the Leon County Humane Society. The space is clean and inviting.

"All of our coffee is cat themed - all of the puns and stuff. The cats are separate so if you just want BOBA or you want beer and wine - you can come in - sit at the bar - hang out," Stryker said. "I mean even our AC units are on separate systems so there's no cross contamination."

FSU student Keegan Smith is a regular at the Tally Cat Cafe and he just adopted Midge.

"I usually have roommates but now I don't - so I can actually have a cat - but before I used to come here and hang out with the cats because I missed the ones back home," Smith said.

Since 2018, the Tally Cat Cafe has found homes for over 1,300 cats and doubled the amount of cats that the Leon County Humane Society has saved every year.

"Cat ownership is a huge responsibility - when you adopt a cat you are expected to keep them for up to 20 years - if you're lucky," Stryker said. "I don’t think that is something that is manageable for lots of people - students - people that work but you still deserve to enjoy the benefits of cats."

The Humane Society says, some of the health benefits of owning or being around cats include: Lower stress, reduced anxiety, and improved cardiovascular health.

Cat owners have been reported to carry a lower risk for heart disease and stroke.

So whether you're looking to adopt, play with or just watch the cats, you’ll be feeling fine after a trip to the Tally Cat Café.

All of the cats in the Cat Lounge are spayed, neutered, vaccinated, and micro chipped.

If you are interested in adopting a cat you can fill out an application on their website at www.tallycatcafe.com or by clicking here.