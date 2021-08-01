Seminole State Park, a 37,000 acre lake for families across the region

DONALSONVILLE, GA. — Whether you want to go fishing or host a family reunion, a state park in Georgia has given people across our region a reason to connect with nature for more than 60 years.

Out on the open lake at Seminole State Park, people get a glimpse into more than 37-thousand acres of beauty.

"I grew up coming to this park, playing in the cottages, fishing, tubing all day, having a great time," Park Manager Tyler Sims said.

Park Manager Tyler Sims grew up in Donaldsonville Georgia, the town next to the park.

He said the park's main purpose, before the state established the land in 1960, was for day use visitors.

"Day use recreation is everybody from coming in to picnic at our picnic shelters, swimming on the beach, playing put put," Sims said.

Over the years, they've added 50 campsites and 14 cottages for people to stay overnight.

Along with several trails to give people a better appreciate for the nature in southwest Georgia.

For the first 6 months in 2020, the park saw more than 130,000 visitors.

Sims lives on the site as a manager, which means he now gets to show his daughter the childhood he had.

"Everything from riding a boat to teaching her how to fish, and when i say to throw the pole she doesn't literally throw the pole, but just let loose on the line," Sims said.

A family bonding experiencing, Sims said, you can only find in the great outdoors.

"It's a secure park. You don't have to worry about your belongs. We open at 7 and close at 10, so you can make a full day out of it and not have to worry about anything."

For more information, visit Georgia States Parks.