Imagination Emporium, a speciality toy store creating generations of traditions

THOMASVILLE, GA. (WTXL) — In a room filled with toys in downtown Thomasville, the fun never stops.

Owner Anna Lee of Imagination Emporium said opening a toy store was always her dream.

"I never grew up, that's the reason I have a toy store," Lee said.

This store is off Jackson Street in downtown Thomasville. Lee said she moved there two years ago, but opened the store six years ago.

"What would be the most fun thing to do, and I was like it has to be fun to own a toy store," Lee said.

She said the store has been magical, especially for the kids that walk through these doors.

"Just to see their faces when they walk through this store it's like seeing a kid walk through Disney World or something," Lee said. "I mean, it's just like their dream come true. Just being able to provide that and experience it with them is the best part of the whole job."

Lee said her store is divided in sections, depending on a toy from a play area to coloring books and Legos and even some classic toys.

She said she wants Imagination Emporium to be a place where no one has to grow up.

"Our tag line is they're kid powered not battery powered, so we want the kids to create the play and to use their imagination and that's what we try to get into the store and those classic toys are still around for that reason," Lee said.

With a little pixie dust, and wish upon a star, Lee said this is only the beginning for her store as she wants to create memories for generations to come.

"The kids that are coming in the door today, will be coming back in the future with their kids and saying this was my toy store when I was little and that we're still here and can continue that tradition," Lee said.