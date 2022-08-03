Alchemy Climbing is a fun, challenging way to stay fit

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — "Alchemy" means turning basic metals into gold.

"We want to do that with our climbers as well - just come in as you are and hopefully by challenging yourself and building up your confidence we turn you into a brand-new person - into gold," Kyle Prim - Operations Manager, Alchemy Climbing said.

Prim is the Operations Manager at Alchemy Climbing in Tallahassee; the first dedicated climbing gym in Florida - opened in 1995.

Formally known as Tallahassee Rock Gym - it's now renamed and expanded to a unique location - the old Movies 8 movie theatre on Sharer Road.

"What we want to do is offer this alternative way to working out and staying active,"Prim said.

Climbing is a sport that anyone of any age can enjoy.

"Rock climbing gets you into shape - it can be as difficult or as easy as you want - if you can climb a ladder you can rock climb and it's really fun," Arabella Schwerin, Shift Lead, Alchemy Climbing said.

Climbing is not only fun and exciting but it's also physically and mentally challenging. It's like a game of chess - you always have to think one to two steps ahead to get to the top.

And it's not just a workout; it's a community.

"It's very welcoming - it's very diverse - we want everyone to feel like they belong here," Prim said.

An individual sport that has the feel of a team sport.

"When somebody is struggling up the wall and they get to the top you can hear the cheers all throughout the facility," Prim said.

The space is welcoming and wonderous, vibrant colors decorate the sky-high climbing walls of the classic movie theatre.

"I love that it has local art and it has a great community-oriented energy to it," Cordi DeDecker, a climber said.

So whether you want to build a foundation for rock climbing, or just get a great workout.

"Everyone has a choice here if they want to stay in the gym and use this as the fun way to work out but we do offer the tools to push people outside when they are ready," Prim said.

Alchemy Climbing is dedicated to helping people reach for their full potential; no matter how high.

"What it's doing is it's really challenging people - but it's also building their confidence in themselves as well," Prim said.

Another cool thing about Alchemy being in a cinema-complex is that they-also-screen movies for members of the gym.

For more information about Alchemy Climbing, Just visit their website at ALCHEMYCLIMBING.COM.