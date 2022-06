TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — If you're looking for a fun way to support small farms this weekend, the Tomato Feastival is happening at Goodwood Museum and Gardens Sunday.

The festival is all things tomatoes and will feature local producers and even breweries.

The event is a major fundraiser for Red Hills Small Farm Alliance that helps small farmers across the Big Bend.

Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for kids.

The festival will run from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.