TMH creates Halloween costumes for NICU babies

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare is carrying on its annual tradition of showcasing NICU babies in Halloween costumes!

TMH is the region's only Level III neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) and the region's only high-risk labor and delivery unit.

"Having a baby in the NICU can be unexpected and challenging for families, which can make Halloween feel a little less festive," TMH officials stated. "Bringing the fun to these little ones and their parents through this annual tradition is just one of the many ways our team works to normalize the NICU environment and make an uncertain time special for families. Our crafty NICU team put together all the costumes!"