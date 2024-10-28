Thomasville’s slot car racing scene sees a resurgence at The Viper Pit

Thomasville's The Viper Pit hosts slot car racing for all ages, reviving a retro hobby.

Slot car racing saw a resurgence during COVID-19, attracting a new wave of enthusiasts.

The Viper Pit features one of only three Daytona tracks in the U.S., refurbished recently.

Watch the video to see why slot car racing is gaining popularity.

Broadcast transcript:

Right here in Thomasville, racing isn't just for pros. I'm Layan Abu Tarboush, your Thomasville neighborhood reporter. I'm at The Viper Pit, where locals of all ages are hitting the track with miniature cars.

This spot might be hidden, but it's a gem for racing fans. Slot car racing peaked in the '60s and '70s, then faded a bit with the rise of video games. But when COVID hit, it experienced a major comeback here in Thomasville, attracting more enthusiasts than ever before.

"People don't even know this place is here, and we have people from all over the world who show up to events."

Tom Works, a regular here, tells me there are 5 main tracks in the store but this one is one of only three Daytona tracks in the U.S., built in 1989. It's a perfect setting for the upcoming race.

"I decided to celebrate this track right there because Aaron, the owner, refurbished it, repainted it, rewired it."

For many, including Keith Robertson, this hobby is a chance to relive the thrill of racing.

"It's the same feel; you're still tuning cars, trying different tires. It's just a scaled-down version of racing out there."

Keith tells me that while health and age meant he couldn't race big cars anymore, this smaller scale has him even more interested in the technical side of things.

"I like to tinker. Half the fun is getting ready for the event, cleaning the car, and prepping the car. You want it to look good."

But it's not just about racing; it's about going down memory lane and building new friendships.

"These commercial tracks have brought a lot of memories and smiles to so many kid's faces and adults. That's why I love it."

Racing kicks off at 2 p.m. Saturday but participants should be here at 9 a.m. to get set up and ready to go. In Thomasville, I'm Layan Abu Tarboush, ABC 27.

