Thomasville's Holiday Open House a preview of Christmas festival

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WTXL) — Thomasville is looking to get everyone into the holiday spirit with it's Holiday Open House.

The event is kicking off "Christmas in Thomasville," a festive celebration filled with events for people to enjoy now through mid-December.

During the Holiday Open House downtown shops and restaurants will be open, holiday music will play throughout the Downtown streets, and food trucks will be on site.

Events like this are what some local business owners look forward to all year long.

Looking ahead, from Dec. 6 to 8, Thomasville will be bringing back their Victorian Christmas celebration with live reindeer, marsh mellow roasting and carriage rides.