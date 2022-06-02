Thomasville YMCA involved with program to provide meals this summer

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WTXL) — The Thomasville YMCA is participating in Happy Helpings, a Georgia Summer Food Service Program.

The federally funded program is open five days a week in 37 different locations in south Georgia.

The YMCA has been in affiliation with the program for over 30 years.

They are looking to serve more than 100,000 meals this summer in Thomasville.

"It's one of those efforts, that is an community-wide effort. And it reaches so many different kids in this community that have a need. By the end of this summer, we are looking to serve almost 100,000 meals to kids right here in this community," Tom Everett, CEO of Thomasville YMCA said.

Anyone under 18 is allowed and welcome to receive a meal, twice a day.

Locations can be found at YMCA-thomasville.org.