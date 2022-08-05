Thomasville stages First Friday Sip and Shop event

THOMASVILLE, Ga (WTXL) — The city of Thomasville has a series of First Friday Sip and Shop events throughout the year.

On Friday afternoon, the city was getting ready for people to shop downtown, eat and enjoy a local band.

Madison Eaton, Tourism and Events Manager for the city says August is the busiest month of their series.

She says it's a chance for parents to bring their kids out before school starts, people can try food trucks and local restaurants are open late.

"They are a huge economic impact for our downtown businesses with those extended hours getting in a little bit of extra shopping bringing in extra people that normally don't come on a Friday night to downtown," Eaton said.

Patrons have from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. to enjoy the activities of First Friday.