Thomasville Police Department stages junior law enforcement academy program

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WTXL) — Thomasville's Police Department is back once again with its annual Jr. Police Force Camp.

Thomasville is hosting its annual Junior Law Enforcement Academy. The academy is a week-long camp for kids from ages 12-15.

Kids are put into teams and then participate in multiple activities reflective of a real police officer.

At the end of the week, a graduation ceremony is held and the team with the highest score is the winner. Kids are given fit tests, Georgia Bureau of Investigation's SWAT team demonstrations, crime scene investigation, and much more.

Owen May, a 14 year old, is in his third year of the jr. police program. He says the camp interested him and gives him options for later down the road.

The overall goal of the camp is to build great relationship between TPD and the youth in the community.