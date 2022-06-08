Thomasville installs plaques near historic buildings

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WTXL) — This week, the city of Thomasville installed 24 plaques on various historic buildings in their historic district to commemorate the the city's rich history.

This was made possible through a grant form the Williams Family Foundation.

The city worked with the Jack Hadley Black History Museum and the Thomasville History Center.

Each plaque lists the name of the original business, its years of operation and the owners' name.

"The businesses that are there now really want to pay tribute to the history that where there before them so that's why they're all excited now that we were able to continue the project... we have a lot of merchants that are supportive of small town Thomasville and want to keep that feel present all the time here," Christy Ownes, public information officer for the city of Thomasville said.

You can find out more information about the project online at www.thomasville.org.