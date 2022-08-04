Thomasville Humane Society begins adoption campaign

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WTXL) — The Thomasville Humane Society is trying something new to find forever homes for its animals.

They're hosting a Clear the Shelter family adoption day to kick-off free adoptions for the month of August.

Marketing and Development Director Nick Mottola says the shelter has seen a decrease in adoptions compared to last year.

He's hoping the event will help the shelters over 200 animals find their new families.

"That we can get more adoptions and see more animals in forever homes and that's ultimately our goal here is to put happy dogs with happy families," Mottola said.

Mottola hopes to beat the 14 adoptions the shelter saw yesterday.

The event is this Saturday at the animal shelter from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

If you miss the event, you can still stop by the shelter for free adoptions all month.